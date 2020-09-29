Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uni students to return home for Christmas after lockdown end

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Uni students to return home for Christmas after lockdown end

Uni students to return home for Christmas after lockdown end

The government is encouraging university students in England to return home for Christmas following the national lockdown, when the risk of Covid-19 transmission is lowest.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan outlined a "travel window" - between December 3 and 9 - which will see universities set out staggered departure dates to ease pressure on public transport.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)

Google releases predictions of popular holiday gifts from Apple iPhone, PlayStation 5 to Fat Brain Simpl Dimpl

 Looking for gift ideas? Google Shopping has a new list with 100 holiday gifts the tech giant predicts will be popular for Christmas.
USATODAY.com
Small businesses in UK fear the worst as lockdown overshadows run-up to Christmas [Video]

Small businesses in UK fear the worst as lockdown overshadows run-up to Christmas

While bigger businesses can afford lawyers to interpret the definition of 'essential' goods, smaller enterprises fear they will see their stock go unsold. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:30Published
Covid-themed Christmas advert takes social media by storm [Video]

Covid-themed Christmas advert takes social media by storm

An advert for an Irish supermarket chain is taking social media by stormthanks to an emotive, 2020-themed twist. SuperValu released the commercial,which stars a young boy called Conor who is preparing for Christmas amidCovid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
McDonald's reveal 2020 Christmas advert [Video]

McDonald's reveal 2020 Christmas advert

Fast food chain McDonald's are the latest to release their Christmas ad for2020, as they encourage people to get ReindeerReady as the festive seasonapproaches.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

 Christmas has come early in some parts of the country with lots of people putting up their festive decorations earlier than usual.
BBC News

Michelle Donelan Michelle Donelan British Conservative politician

Michelle Donelan: Students will have access to rapid testing before going home for Christmas [Video]

Michelle Donelan: Students will have access to rapid testing before going home for Christmas

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said it had been a “very difficult”term for students and that the Government wants to allow them to go home forChristmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Gove: EU needs to show flexibility in the trade negotiations [Video]

Gove: EU needs to show flexibility in the trade negotiations

Michael Gove has said the EU needs to show flexibility in the Brexit negotiations. When asked in the Commons if there was anything the UK was willing to "concede or compromise on", the government minister said "the UK has already shown a great degree of flexibility in these negotiations, but it is important also that the European Union shows flexibility too." Mr Gove added "there needs to be a full recognition that we are sovereign equals. And any attempt to continue to tie the UK into EU processes or to extend EU jurisdiction by other means would be quite wrong." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published

Chinese gadget makers have to overcome stigma to launch in the US

 Photo illustration by Becca Farsace and Grayson Blackmon / The Verge

Jenkin Xia knows how hard it can be to launch a gadget in the US. She makes a..
The Verge
Extra bank holiday announced for Queen’s 2022 Jubilee [Video]

Extra bank holiday announced for Queen’s 2022 Jubilee

The UK will get an extra bank holiday in 2022 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The 70th anniversary of her reign will be on 6 February 2022 but celebrations will be focused on the weekend of 2-5 June. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting' [Video]

Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting'

Anneliese Dodds has criticised the government for focusing on "internal squabbling" rather than "sorting out the problems facing our country". Her comments come following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. The Shadow Chancellor added that "this kind of infighting is really quite extraordinary at such a critical time for our country". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation [Video]

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

What Bristol universities say about staying open during lockdown

What Bristol universities say about staying open during lockdown Both universities have told students to follow guidance and only return home at the end of term for...
Bristol Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Students may have to self-isolate to return home for Christmas [Video]

Students may have to self-isolate to return home for Christmas

Students may be required to self-isolate at the end of the current universityterm in order to safely return home to be with their families at Christmas,the Education Secretary has said. Gavin..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published