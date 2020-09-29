Uni students to return home for Christmas after lockdown end

The government is encouraging university students in England to return home for Christmas following the national lockdown, when the risk of Covid-19 transmission is lowest.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan outlined a "travel window" - between December 3 and 9 - which will see universities set out staggered departure dates to ease pressure on public transport.

Report by Alibhaiz.

