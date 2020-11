💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Zahawi on appointment: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’



Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccine across England. The Government has ordered almost 150 million doses of three different vaccines all of which are awaiting signoff by the MHRA.



The Government could face some "tough choices" if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of immunisation has said. Professor DavidSalisbury said ministers would need to think "very carefully" about theirhandling of the vaccine if its efficacy was lower than for other jabs such asthose from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine iscurrently being assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products RegulatoryAgency (MHRA) for use in the UK.Data from two arms of its phase-three trial,announced last week, gave a combined efficacy of 70%. Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out. Van-Tam: I'll be urging my own mother to take Covid vaccine



Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he will be encouraging his own mother to take a Covid-19 vaccine, insisting safety standards had not been compromised during the approval phase. He added if he could be at the front of the queue to receive the vaccine himself when it is rolled out, he would do so as he "absolutely trusted the judgement" of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).