Child died following mobile home fire in Pontotoc

The fire marshalls are still investigating how a fire started early this morning taking the life of one child and causing the other to be in critical condition.

"it's just a tough day and our prayers are with the child that's at lebonheur in memphis and that family because it's going to be a long road ahead."

Fire cheif lance martin says when they arrived the mobile home was englufed in flames.

"a samaritan that was on the scene there, i do not know his name showed up with an ax."

Martin says that samaratain's quick action is what helped firefighters to create an entry way closer to where two children were trapped inside.

"we found the second child about 30 seconds after the first."

Martin said emergency responders immedietly transported both children to the pontotoc hospital where one childdied.

He said his team did everything they could to save both children.

"knew the temperature was going to be really extreme and the guys just risked their own life and limb to get the job done."

He says the flames even burned through some of his teams gear as they fought to find the children in the home.

"bravery at its finest, i saw humanity at its finest."

Martin said although they were able to get the job done losing a child did hit his team hard emotionally as he says they are praying for the other child.

Reporting in pontotoc erin wilson wtva