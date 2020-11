Related videos from verified sources Ring Video Doorbells Now Under Recall Due To Fire Risk



Home security company Ring is warning of potential fires linked to its popular doorbell cameras. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 6 hours ago Ring doorbells recalled: 350,000 video doorbells were recalled for potential fire hazard



Select Ring video doorbells have recalled after more than 20 reports ofthe devices igniting and causing property damage. Credit: USA Today Money (International) Duration: 00:33 Published 10 hours ago