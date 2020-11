Aikman: Cowboys are not in the market for a Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 02:26s - Published 1 week ago Aikman: Cowboys are not in the market for a Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields SportsPulse: Our very own Jori Epstein connected with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman to get his thoughts on whether the Cowboys should consider one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 draft or fill other holes to support Dak Prescott long term. 0

