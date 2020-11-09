SC grants Arnab Goswami interim bail | Cannot curtail personal liberty | Oneindia News

Global  
 

The SC on Wednesday granetd bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer.

The top court held a special session to hear the petition two days after the Bombay High Court turned down Goswami's plea against his arrest and the reopening of the case.

Hearing the petition, Justice DY Chandrachud said that in case after case high courts are denying personal liberty and that this is incorrect.

