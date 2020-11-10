Global  
 

Rupert Grint makes Instagram debut with baby daughter Wednesday

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Rupert Grint makes Instagram debut with baby daughter Wednesday

Rupert Grint makes Instagram debut with baby daughter Wednesday

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has debuted his six-month-old daughter on Instagram after finally setting up his own photo-sharing account.


'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley joins Instagram; shares first photo with daughter

 Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and partner Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl earlier this year. Now, the actor who has been away from the world of social media..
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint joins Instagram and reveals daughter's name: 'Only 10 years late'

 Rupert Grint has finally joined Instagram and shared a photo of his 7-month old daughter while revealing her name.
