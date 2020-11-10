Rupert Grint makes Instagram debut with baby daughter Wednesday

Mira Rajput posts video on how to keep kids busy, Shahid Kapoor teases wife



Mira Rajput has come up with some hacks to keep kids busy during pandemic. Posting a video on Instagram, Mira shared a list of toys that kids can play. Her husband Shahid Kapoor, however, teased Mira soon after she posted the video. The actor commented on Mira's video saying, 'no one's taking you seriously'. Shahid joked that no one is taking Mira's words seriously as she looks 'too young'. Mira, who married Shahid at the age of 20, welcomed daughter Misha just a year later. Their son, Zain, was born in 2018, just two days before her 24th birthday.

