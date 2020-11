Biden responds to Trump's refusal to concede

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:10s - Published 4 minutes ago

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGESCONTINUE TO COME IN FOR THE NEWCOME IN FOR THE NEWPRESIDENT-ELECT.

EVEN FROM ONEOF PRESIDENT TRUMP'S CLOALLY'S FRANCE'S PRESIDENT SENTHIS BEST REGARDS TO THEINCOMING BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.BIDEN ALSO RECIEVED A CALLFROM BRITAIN'S PRIME MINISTERAND GERMANY'S CHANCELLOR.

THEPRIME MINISTER OF ISRAELI,WHO'S BEEN CLOSELY ALIGNEDWITH PRESIDENT TRUMP,CONGRATULATED THPRESIDENT-ELECT IN A TWEET.PRESIDENT-ELECT BIDEN ISPROMISING HIS TEAM WILL GET TOWORK RIGHT AWAY AND ISDOWNPLAYING CONCERNS THEPRESIDENT'S REFUSALTOACKNOWLEDGE HIS VICTORY COULDUNDERMINE NATIONAL SECURITY.HE'S ALSO PREPARING TO RAMP UPHIS NEW ADMINISTRATION.BIDEN CALLED PRESIDENT TRUMP'SREFUSAL TO CONCEDE THEELECTION AN EMBARASSENT.

BIDENIS NOT RECEIVING THERESOURCES, INCLUDING A DAILYINTELLIGENCE BRIEFING.

THAT'STRADITIONALLY GIVEN TO ANINCOMING PRESIDENT BUT HEINSISTS THE TRANSITION ISSTILL ON TRACK."WE WILL DO EXACTLY WHAT WEWOULD BE DOING IF HE HADCONCEDED AND SAID WE WON,WHICH WE HAVE." YESTERDAY,PRESIDENT- ELECT BIDEN SAID HEHOPES TO PUT FORWARD NAMES FORAT LEAST SOME CABINETPOSITIONS BY THANKSG