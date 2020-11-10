Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorises Voter Fraud Probes

Richard Pilger was the director the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Election Crimes Branch .

The legal woes citizen Trump may face [NFA] With Democrat Joe Biden capturing the presidency, Trump’s legal woes are likely to deepen when he loses the protections the U.S. legal system affords to a sitting president. Emma Jehle reports.

Current and former US Department of Justice (DoJ) officials have reacted with anger and dismay to the latest move in support of Donald Trump by William Barr, the..

Barr cannot be allowed to pervert the justice system to help Trump. This isn't about rooting out 'election fraud.' It's about using DOJ as a political..

U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Richard Pilger, who oversaw voter fraud investigations, stepped down after Barr ignored policy meant...

The Justice Departmet's top voter fraud investigator, Richard Pilger, steps down in protest after AG...

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors Monday that they may investigate specific...