Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorises Voter Fraud Probes

Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorises Voter Fraud Probes

Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorises Voter Fraud Probes

Richard Pilger was the director the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Election Crimes Branch.


Worst outrage yet: Barr enlists Justice to advance Trump's baseless election fraud claims

 Barr cannot be allowed to pervert the justice system to help Trump. This isn't about rooting out 'election fraud.' It's about using DOJ as a political..
DoJ officials condemn Barr's approval of voter fraud inquires without evidence

 Current and former US Department of Justice (DoJ) officials have reacted with anger and dismay to the latest move in support of Donald Trump by William Barr, the..
The legal woes citizen Trump may face [Video]

The legal woes citizen Trump may face

[NFA] With Democrat Joe Biden capturing the presidency, Trump’s legal woes are likely to deepen when he loses the protections the U.S. legal system affords to a sitting president. Emma Jehle reports.

DOJ official quits post after AG Barr authorizes voter fraud probes before results are certified

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors Monday that they may investigate specific...
JUST IN: DOJ’s Top Voter Fraud Investigator Steps Down in Protest After AG Bill Barr Memo’s Authorizing Election Probes

JUST IN: DOJ’s Top Voter Fraud Investigator Steps Down in Protest After AG Bill Barr Memo’s Authorizing Election Probes The Justice Departmet's top voter fraud investigator, Richard Pilger, steps down in protest after AG...
The DOJ's top election crimes official stepped down hours after AG Barr authorized investigations into voter fraud in violation of department policy

Richard Pilger, who oversaw voter fraud investigations, stepped down after Barr ignored policy meant...
Nevada attorney general: Widespread voter fraud does not exist [Video]

Nevada attorney general: Widespread voter fraud does not exist

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke to 13 Investigates Tuesday regarding claims of voter fraud in the state.

The aftermath of the 2020 election [Video]

The aftermath of the 2020 election

Arizona GOP ramping up unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

People Are Prank Calling Trump's Voter Fraud Hotline [Video]

People Are Prank Calling Trump's Voter Fraud Hotline

President Trump believes the election was corrupted by voter fraud. His administration has set up a hotline for citizens to report voter fraud, but instead, everyone has been prank calling.

