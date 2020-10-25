Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Nitish Kumar should quit NDA; declare Tejashwi as CM’: Digvijaya Singh

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:57s - Published
‘Nitish Kumar should quit NDA; declare Tejashwi as CM’: Digvijaya Singh

Nitish Kumar should quit NDA; declare Tejashwi as CM’: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged Nitish Kumar to quit his alliance with BJP and RSS and announce Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

‘Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you.

You should join national politics.

Do not let the British's policy of ‘divide and rule’ practiced by Sangh destroy socialists like you who believe in the secular ideology.

Do consider.

This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan.

You are a politician descended from their legacy and now is the time to return to their party.

I would like to remind you that the Janata Party was broken on the basis of the Dual Membership of the Sangh.

Leave BJP & RSS.

Save the country,’ Digvijaya Singh added.

This comes a day after NDA under Nitish Kumar emerged as the winner in the Bihar assembly election.

Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, however, managed to win only 43 seats while the BJP won 74 seats making it the senior partner in the alliance.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

LJP cheated NDA; Modi biggest reason for our Bihar victory: Bhupender Yadav

 A day after the BJP-JD(U) alliance won assembly polls in Bihar, the BJP's general secretary and the state in-charge Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said the NDA was..
IndiaTimes
‘Opposition should show some grace’: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Bihar verdict [Video]

‘Opposition should show some grace’: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Bihar verdict

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has lashed out at the opposition parties for questioning the outcome of the polls in Bihar. He said the same Electronic Voting Machines were used even in the seats that the opposition won. Prasad also added that the people of Bihar had shown that they have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Minister said that the verdict shows that the work done by the Centre under Prime Minister Modi and the state under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had been recognized by the people of the state of Bihar. NDA emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly polls with BJP winning 74 and JDU 43 seats. Tejashwi Yadav led RJD was the single largest party in Bihar. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:51Published
NDA wins Bihar, sweeps by-polls; fuel for BJP before key assembly polls in 2021? [Video]

NDA wins Bihar, sweeps by-polls; fuel for BJP before key assembly polls in 2021?

The JDU led NDA has managed to retain control of Bihar with BJP emerging as the larger party in the alliance. While the NDA contested polls under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP emerging with more seats in the alliance means that the Modi magic is intact. The Bihar victory will also add to BJP’S confidence as it now prepares for elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam. So what does the win in Bihar mean for the BJP ahead of the crucial poll battles in other states. Watch this video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 42:17Published

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician

Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls [Video]

Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls

As Nitish Kumar-led NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Sushil Modi thanked people of state for having trust. He credited all parties, JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM for working together. "I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It's not ordinary. In Indian politics there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion," said Sushil Modi. "In an alliance, not all parties win equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JD(U)'s victory and JD(U) played a role in BJP's victory. JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM worked together, then we registered this victory," he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Digvijaya Singh Digvijaya Singh Indian politician

MP by-poll results prove Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh are traitors: Scindia [Video]

MP by-poll results prove Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh are traitors: Scindia

After recent trends of Madhya Pradesh by-poll results showed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading over Congress in the state, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the results have proved that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are the traitors. "I am a worker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I am thankful to the people of the state for giving a clear mandate in favour of the party. The results have proven that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are the traitors," said Scindia to ANI on November 10. On allegations by Congress over 'EVM', Scindia further said, "It has become a habit of Congress to deny the people's mandate by questioning credibility of EVMs. If they keep doing so, they'll remain in the same place where they are or maybe worse."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published
MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 21 seats; Congress alleges ‘selective EVM tampering’ [Video]

MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 21 seats; Congress alleges ‘selective EVM tampering’

BJP is leading in over 20 seats in out of the 28 where bypolls were conducted in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 6 seats according to Election Commission trends at 4 pm. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was confident of a victory in the bypolls and added that he understands the pulse of the common man by just looking into their eyes. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted to congratulate the winning candidates. Scindia also expressed his gratitude to all the devout voters and said that he is confident the winning candidates will be ready for public service and proper development of their constituency. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of ‘selective tampering of EVMs’. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra hit back saying that a BJP victory is certain whenever Singh raises the EVM bogey. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government needs to win at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly. The bypolls in the state was conducted on 3rd of November, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:33Published
MP by-polls: EVMs not tamper-proof, selective tampering was done, alleges Digvijaya [Video]

MP by-polls: EVMs not tamper-proof, selective tampering was done, alleges Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on November 10 claimed that EVMs are not tamper-proof, and alleged that selective tampering was done in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP was leading in around 20 of the 28 seats which had gone for by-polls. Singh said, "Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done. There are seats that we would have not lost in any given circumstance but we did by thousands of votes." "We will hold a meeting tomorrow (November 11) and analyse the results," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliances


Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Manjhi slams Paswan, says 'Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo' [Video]

Manjhi slams Paswan, says 'Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo'

Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 11, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke on Bihar election results. Manjhi said, "There is a saying 'don't cut the branch on which you sit'. Same way, Chirag Paswan worked towards defeating the fold he was part of. Result is clear, the branch has been cut, but he also fell. 'Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo'."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published
Bihar results: Giriraj Singh slams RJD for alleging foul play [Video]

Bihar results: Giriraj Singh slams RJD for alleging foul play

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh on November 11 slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), for alleging foul play during counting of Bihar assembly elections. Using an old Hindi phrase, 'Khisiyani Billi Khamba Noche', he said that Congress and other opposition parties have to accept people's mandate.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav Former Indian cricketer and politician

If Nitish becomes Bihar CM, credit goes to Shiv Sena: Saamana

 Praising RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for giving a "spirited fight" in the Bihar assembly polls, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday needled the BJP saying that if Nitish..
IndiaTimes

Bihar Assembly elections: NDA gets majority, Tejashwi-led RJD emerges as single largest party

 The NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar winning 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark needed for a victory.
DNA

BJP tops with 66% strike rate, will get more power play

 A Narendra Modi-fired NDA was on course to claw out a slender win in Bihar, beating back a spirited challenge from Tejashwi Yadav in a contest which marked the..
IndiaTimes

Chief minister

Tejashwi Yadav declared 'CM Of Bihar' day before Bihar election results on his birthday

 Bihar Election (Chunav) Result Latest News: The results of the Bihar assembly elections are due tomorrow, but Tejashwi Yadav has become the CM of the state..
DNA
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath [Video]

MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath

28 assembly seats are up for grabs in Madhya Pradesh and it’s a battle of prestige for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh were necessitated after 22 MLAs of the erstwhile Congress government switched over to the BJP in March this year, leading to the fall of Kamal Nath's 15-month-old government. Three other Congress MLAs followed later and joined the BJP. Another three seats in the Assembly are vacant due to the deaths of incumbent MLAs. The bypolls will decide whether Shivraj Chouhan retains the Chief Minister’s post or whether Kamal Nath will make a comeback. BJP needs to win 9 out of 28 seats to get a majority in the house while Congress faces an uphill task. The Congress has to win at least 21 seats in order to give itself the chance to bargain with the BSP, SP and Independent MLAs, and has to win on all 28 seats if it wants to reach the halfway mark. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published

Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after Nov 10: Chirag Paswan

 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will never become the CM again, after November 10. "You..
IndiaTimes

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Hindu nationalist organisation in India

'Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar...': Shiv Sena vs BJP in Hindutva debate [Video]

'Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar...': Shiv Sena vs BJP in Hindutva debate

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:16Published
No comparison between Uddhav's Hindutva and RSS Hindutva: BJP leader Ashish Shelar [Video]

No comparison between Uddhav's Hindutva and RSS Hindutva: BJP leader Ashish Shelar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar said that Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray can't compare his Hindutva with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s Hindutva. "Shiv Sena's yesterday (October 25), Dussehra rally was like a flop film on OTT (over-the-top media services) platform. Uddhav Thackeray tried to compared his Hindutva with RSS Hindutva, which is uncomparable, one can't compare skin with a shawl," said Ashish Shelar, BJP leader.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
'India's response to China...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Ladakh tension [Video]

'India's response to China...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Ladakh tension

Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), spoke on the ongoing tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He said that India's response had subdued the neighbouring nation and dealt it a blow. He made the comments during his annual Dussehra address. He also performed 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons reportedly at the Maharshi Vyas auditorium in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Only 50 participants were allowed inside the venue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per reports. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020 [Video]

Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020

BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP, which had..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:56Published
Bihar Election Results: NDA wins majority, RJD is the single largest party | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Election Results: NDA wins majority, RJD is the single largest party | Oneindia News

As the nail biting match in Bihar came to an end after more than 15 hours of counting, NDA emerged as the winner of Bihar with a clear majority. The NDA hit the majority mark of 122 at around 3 AM. But..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
'Bihar lacked in adhering to Covid norms during poll campaign': Health Ministry [Video]

'Bihar lacked in adhering to Covid norms during poll campaign': Health Ministry

Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published