Hero Salute - Major Nate Allen

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

On waay 31 your a-b-c station.

Time now for our waay 31 hero salute.

Today's waay 31 hero salute is for major nate allen.

Major allen's salute comes to us from sue allen.

She's tells us he served in the army reserves from 2000 to 2009 and then from 2018 to present.

Sue, thank you for letting us salute major nate allen, and from all of us here at waay 31, thank you for your service.

If you'd like to nominate someone you're proud of ... go to our website at waay tv dot com, click on waay 31 hero salute icon and send us a photo or video and let us know why you