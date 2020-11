Resignations were over the disqualification of four opposition politicians after China's legislature passed a patriotism resolution - allowing the removal of legislators who challenge Beijing 's rule.

Former ambassador to China Geoff Raby has warned Australia can't rely on a Biden presidency alone to reset increasingly strained ties with Beijing.

The regulations suggest increasing unease in Beijing with the growing influence of digital platforms

The decreasingly autonomous city's leaders quickly seized upon new powers granted by Beijing to sack lawmakers deemed a security threat.

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent. Lauren Anthony reports.