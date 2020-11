AMC has announced the official launch of its Private Theatre Rentals program.



Related videos from verified sources Have $99? Rent An AMC Movie Theater!



AMC Entertainment is the largest theater chain in the United States, according to Business Insider. The company will now allow people to rent out its theaters for as little as $99. The Private.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 10 hours ago Public Works to start Chico leaf pick up program



Chico Public Works is starting this year's leaf pick up program. Credit: KHSL Published 1 week ago Framingham Public Schools' Explorers Program Helps Kids Handle Remote Learning



A Framingham Public Schools enrichment program called The Explorers is working to help families keep their kids on track.Ā WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago