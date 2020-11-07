CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 11-11-20 6AM Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:33s - Published 2 minutes ago CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 11-11-20 6AM CBS4's Lissette Gonzalez continues to track Tropical Storm Eta now off the Gulf coast of Florida and a look at our local weather this Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend