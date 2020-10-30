11112020 Gold star Free Meal

National Parks To Be Free For Veterans And Gold Star Families



The U.S. Department of the Interior has accepted a proposal from two Maine lawmakers to make admission to national parks free for Gold Star families. Fees will also be waived for veterans, lawmakers.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:33 Published 21 hours ago

Stunningly beautiful crab cleans the beach in the Galapagos Islands



Sally Lightfoot crabs are gorgeous creatures with some of the most vivid colour in the animal world. Intense red patches with black, white, and gold accents make this crab a welcome sight for anyone.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 5 days ago