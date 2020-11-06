Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eta upgraded to a hurricane

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Eta upgraded to a hurricane
Eta gains strength to become a Category 1 Hurricane.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hundreds Left Homeless by Hurricane Eta in Nicaragua's Caribbean Coast

Nicaraguan authorities estimate that more than 1,700 homes where destroyed by Eta, a Category 4...
VOA News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsTerra DailyNew Zealand HeraldUpworthy


Tropical Storm Eta could become a hurricane once again as it veers toward Florida

Tropical Storm Eta is strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico, and it could soon veer toward Florida...
Upworthy - Published

Hurricane Eta pounds Central America, Catholic Relief Services responds

CNA Staff, Nov 6, 2020 / 04:56 pm (CNA).- Catholic Relief Services is working to aid relief efforts...
CNA - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Eta turns back towards Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta turns back towards Florida

Tropical Storm Eta is starting to move to the north-northeast and is expected to make landfall around Tampa sometime tomorrow night as a Tropical Storm.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:05Published
Tropical Storm Eta gains a little strength [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta gains a little strength

Tropical Storm Eta has gained a little strength . Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch is issued for portions of the West Coast of Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published
Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/10/20 10 PM [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/10/20 10 PM

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for Coastal Lee & Charlotte Co. as Eta approaches the area.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:39Published