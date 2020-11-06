|
|
|
Eta upgraded to a hurricane
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Eta gains strength to become a Category 1 Hurricane.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Nicaraguan authorities estimate that more than 1,700 homes where destroyed by Eta, a Category 4...
VOA News - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •Terra Daily •New Zealand Herald •Upworthy
|
Tropical Storm Eta is strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico, and it could soon veer toward Florida...
Upworthy - Published
|
CNA Staff, Nov 6, 2020 / 04:56 pm (CNA).- Catholic Relief Services is working to aid relief efforts...
CNA - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Tropical Storm Eta turns back towards Florida
Tropical Storm Eta is starting to move to the north-northeast and is expected to make landfall around Tampa sometime tomorrow night as a Tropical Storm.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:05Published
|
Tropical Storm Eta gains a little strength
Tropical Storm Eta has gained a little strength . Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch is issued for portions of the West Coast of Florida.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:49Published
|
Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/10/20 10 PM
Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for Coastal Lee & Charlotte Co. as Eta approaches the area.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:39Published
|