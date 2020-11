Jaw-dropping footage of the majestic Burney Falls in California Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 minutes ago Jaw-dropping footage of the majestic Burney Falls in California An early morning visit to Burney Falls in a California state park is absolutely spectacular! Check it out! Filmed in August 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like