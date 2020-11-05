Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Veteran's Day

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Veteran's Day
Local veteran recognition

Veterans day... today is a day to honored our military veterans... anyone who has serves in the u-s armed forces... veteran's day means freedom, sacrifice, and honor for those who served in the military.... it also means to give thanks to people who served.

We should be brave and strong-hearted when meeting veterans.... without veterans day, many americans would forget them and the sacrifices they made... we asked you to send us pictures of people in your life who have served... here is our director drew -- who is working behind the scenes right now... he served as an army combat medic... thank you for your service, drew...




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here are the Hours for Veterans Day 2020

Veteran’s day is here—and the stock market will try to keep its great week going. Some exchanges...
Upworthy - Published

Veteran's Day 2020: Dining deals for military personnel

Our nation’s veterans deserve our respect and admiration for the sacrifices they’ve made for this...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •9to5Google


Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Sale slashes 50% off sitewide: Parkas, vests, more

The Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Weekend Sale offers *50% off *your purchase and an *extra 50% off...
9to5Toys - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Illinois WorkNet, IDES Hosting Virtual Job Fair For Veterans This Week [Video]

Illinois WorkNet, IDES Hosting Virtual Job Fair For Veterans This Week

In honor of Veteran's Day, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by providing resources to veterans who are navigating this especially difficult job market.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:33Published
Veteran's Day AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks [Video]

Veteran's Day AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

Veteran's Day AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:44Published
Navy veteran praises Home Base program for giving him his life back [Video]

Navy veteran praises Home Base program for giving him his life back

One critical program at Home Base is meant for military members who served in special operations roles. It's called "ComBHat"(combat) -- short for "Comprehensive Brain Health and Treatment Program."..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:47Published