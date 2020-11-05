Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

Veterans day... today is a day to honored our military veterans... anyone who has serves in the u-s armed forces... veteran's day means freedom, sacrifice, and honor for those who served in the military.... it also means to give thanks to people who served.

We should be brave and strong-hearted when meeting veterans.... without veterans day, many americans would forget them and the sacrifices they made... we asked you to send us pictures of people in your life who have served... here is our director drew -- who is working behind the scenes right now... he served as an army combat medic... thank you for your service, drew...