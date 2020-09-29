Global  
 

BTS unveil track-listing for eagerly-awaited album 'BE"

BTS unveil track-listing for eagerly-awaited album 'BE'

BTS have unveiled the handwritten track-listing for their upcoming album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition', which arrives on November 20.


