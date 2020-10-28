Global  
 

Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year

Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year

Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year

The One Direction singer will receive the honour for his sophomore solo album Fine Line, and his hit songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.


