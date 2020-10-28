Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year
The One Direction singer will receive the honour for his sophomore solo album Fine Line, and his hit songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.
Olivia Wilde’s Film 'Don't Worry Darling' Shut Down After Positive COVID-19 Test | THR NewsThe Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that a positive COVID-19 test has shut down production on Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles.
Harry Styles endorses Joe Biden for PresidentHarry Styles has backed Joe Biden as the next U.S. President.
Jennifer Lopez named WSJ. Magazine’s Pop Culture Innovator of the YearJennifer Lopez will be presented with WSJ. Magazine’s Pop Culture Innovator of the Year Award during a livestream ceremony on Wednesday.
Harry Styles Cut His Hair and Twitter Is SwooningA James Dean daydream.