Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:48s - Published Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year The One Direction singer will receive the honour for his sophomore solo album Fine Line, and his hit songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You. 0

