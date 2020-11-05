Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

Attack occurred at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Several hurt in Remembrance Day 'bomb attack' at Saudi cemetery

 France says a device exploded as foreign diplomats marked Remembrance Day in the city of Jeddah.
BBC News

Bahrain's Sheikh Khalifa, world's longest serving prime minister, dies

 DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain's Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, the world's longest serving prime minister and a staunch ally of neighbouring Saudi Arabia and..
WorldNews

Cabinet reiterates support for stronger Saudi-Iraq ties, praises King Salman for Turkey relief efforts

 RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman chaired a virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday which discussed the video call between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and..
WorldNews
First Arab woman on the European Tour sees Saudi event as step forward [Video]

First Arab woman on the European Tour sees Saudi event as step forward

Maha Haddioui, the LET's first and only Arab woman, says it's time to focus on positive changes as Saudi Arabia prepares to host it's first LET event.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:38Published

Jeddah Jeddah City in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021 [Video]

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi coastal city of Jeddah to host night race in 2021 - Saudi sports minister

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:06Published

World War I World War I 1914–1918 global war starting in Europe

Maurice Genevoix: French writer documented horrors of WWI frontline [Video]

Maurice Genevoix: French writer documented horrors of WWI frontline

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:29Published

Today in History for November 11th

 Highlights of this day in history: An armistice ends the fighting in World War I; Pilgrims sign Mayflower Compact; Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat dies; Author..
USATODAY.com
Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony [Video]

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony

The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since. Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office. #WeWillRememberThem #Queen #RoyalFamily Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia: Several wounded in WWI memorial attack, French officials say

Multiple people were wounded in a bomb attack at a Saudi cemetery, the French Foreign Ministry said....
Deutsche Welle - Published