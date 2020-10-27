Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PLI aims to make India manufacturing, investment hub: FM Sitharaman

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:06s - Published
PLI aims to make India manufacturing, investment hub: FM Sitharaman

PLI aims to make India manufacturing, investment hub: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference on November 11 said that the productivity linked incentive aims in making India a manufacturing and investment hub.

Sitharaman said, "We are yet again proving that the policy that we are taking up even in the PLI, the productivity linked incentive through which we want manufacturers to come into India is clearly to say that we want to build on our strength but yet linked with the global value change.

India should become a manufacturing and investment hub.

This PLI also aims to get in more investment.

The government is giving the financial support, these financial incentives will make it attractive to produce in India."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Practising Law Institute Practising Law Institute

Cabinet approves PLI worth Rs 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors to boost manufacturing [Video]

Cabinet approves PLI worth Rs 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors to boost manufacturing

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide production-linked incentives of about Rs 2 lakh crore over five years to create jobs and boost manufacturing in the country, the finance minister said. The incentives will be given to manufacturers in 10 sectors including automobiles and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and food products to attract investment, Nirmala Sitharaman said. The scheme has been designed to ensure that "critical sunrise sectors get the necessary support from the government so we are able to build an India which is strong enough to serve the domestic market and link up with the global value chain," Sitharaman said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:09Published
Cabinet approves PLI scheme for 10 sectors for enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities [Video]

Cabinet approves PLI scheme for 10 sectors for enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar informed about the decisions taken in Cabinet meeting. He said that the Union Cabinet has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 key sectors for enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports. "The scheme will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment and enhance exports," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister of India

Nirmala Sitharaman attends AIFTP conference via video conferencing [Video]

Nirmala Sitharaman attends AIFTP conference via video conferencing

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) conference by virtual means on November 06. At the event, she said, "AIFTP is a catalyst to make tax compliance easy and effortless for many assesses and their role is critical for a growing economy like India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

India's growth will be negative or near zero this year: FM Sitharaman [Video]

India's growth will be negative or near zero this year: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended 4th Annual India Energy Forum by CERA Week on Oct 27. She said, "India's growth this year will be negative or near zero. Next year India can be one of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published