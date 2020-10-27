PLI aims to make India manufacturing, investment hub: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference on November 11 said that the productivity linked incentive aims in making India a manufacturing and investment hub.

Sitharaman said, "We are yet again proving that the policy that we are taking up even in the PLI, the productivity linked incentive through which we want manufacturers to come into India is clearly to say that we want to build on our strength but yet linked with the global value change.

India should become a manufacturing and investment hub.

This PLI also aims to get in more investment.

The government is giving the financial support, these financial incentives will make it attractive to produce in India."