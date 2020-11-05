1,713 now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee; ICU capacity reaches its lowest point of pandemic

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:10s - Published 4 minutes ago

The number of people hospitalized in Tennessee with COVID-19 is skyrocketing, with ICU capacity reaching its lowest point of the pandemic.

OVERNIGHT - Tennessee brokeanother record forhospitalizations due toCOVID-19.There are now 1,713people in hospitals, nearlyone hundred more thanyesterday.And there's a numberwe have not seen before.

Wenow have only 191 I-C-U bedsleft for the entire state -down to just nine percent ofcapacity.More hospitals arehaving to divert COVID-19patients to other hospitalsbecuase they've taken as manyas they can.

Sumner RegionalMedical Center is one of thehospitals that's been on adiversion plan.Doctor GeoffLifferth says they have tojuggle resources to make sureeveryone is cared for.1:55"This puts a significantstrain on the hospital, ourjob is to take care of thehealthcare needs for everyonein Sumner County, and when weare strained like this, itlimits our ability to do this.We are getting to the pointwhere wealook at, will we have to limitresources to other areas ofthe hospital to keep doingthose things that we need todo." 2:17Doctor Lifferth says wearing amask... social distancing andwashing your hands will helpstop the spread.