Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1,713 now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee; ICU capacity reaches its lowest point of pandemic

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:10s - Published
1,713 now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee; ICU capacity reaches its lowest point of pandemic

1,713 now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee; ICU capacity reaches its lowest point of pandemic

The number of people hospitalized in Tennessee with COVID-19 is skyrocketing, with ICU capacity reaching its lowest point of the pandemic.

OVERNIGHT - Tennessee brokeanother record forhospitalizations due toCOVID-19.There are now 1,713people in hospitals, nearlyone hundred more thanyesterday.And there's a numberwe have not seen before.

Wenow have only 191 I-C-U bedsleft for the entire state -down to just nine percent ofcapacity.More hospitals arehaving to divert COVID-19patients to other hospitalsbecuase they've taken as manyas they can.

Sumner RegionalMedical Center is one of thehospitals that's been on adiversion plan.Doctor GeoffLifferth says they have tojuggle resources to make sureeveryone is cared for.1:55"This puts a significantstrain on the hospital, ourjob is to take care of thehealthcare needs for everyonein Sumner County, and when weare strained like this, itlimits our ability to do this.We are getting to the pointwhere wealook at, will we have to limitresources to other areas ofthe hospital to keep doingthose things that we need todo." 2:17Doctor Lifferth says wearing amask... social distancing andwashing your hands will helpstop the spread.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: India donates ICU ventilators to Nepal to battle Covid-19 [Video]

Watch: India donates ICU ventilators to Nepal to battle Covid-19

India donated 28 ICU ventilators to Nepal to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The ventilators were handed over by Indian Ambassador Vinay M Kwatra to Nepal's Minister for Health..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:50Published
COVID-19: India gifts ICU ventilators to Nepal [Video]

COVID-19: India gifts ICU ventilators to Nepal

According to Indian Embassy in Nepal, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on behalf of Government of India, handed over 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to Nepal's Minister for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published
Gov. Polis, state epidemiologist warn that ICU bed capacity could be breached if Coloradans don't act [Video]

Gov. Polis, state epidemiologist warn that ICU bed capacity could be breached if Coloradans don't act

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the state epidemiologist warned Thursday that Colorado could reach its ICU bed capacity by late December if residents do not start to gather less and do a better job at..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 39:23Published