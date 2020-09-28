Ring Doorbell Recall
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:18s - Published
4 minutes ago
Ring Doorbell Recall
Some ring doorbells are being recalled.
The second-generation smart doorbell can overheat if the wrong screws are used to install it.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Best Buy is offering the Amazon Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 for *$149.99 shipped*. Add a...
9to5Toys - Published
5 days ago
Related videos from verified sources
Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 When Senior Producer Christopher McGraw moved to Colorado, his new house didn’t have a doorbell. That’s where the Ring comes in. Not only is it a doorbell, but it's also a security camera. This one.. Credit: Automaker Footage Duration: 00:47 Published on October 14, 2020
Thoughtful FedEx Driver Wraps Package on Rainy Day Occurred on September 23, 2020 / Lafayette, Tennessee, USA Info from Licensor: "I was watching my Ring doorbell camera because it said there was motion. I saw a delivery truck backed into my driveway... Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:12 Published on September 28, 2020