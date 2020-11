'Take it back!' PM and Starmer clash over PR spending Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:34s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Take it back!' PM and Starmer clash over PR spending Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson clashed over claims that the government has spent £130m on PR consultants to promote vaccine awareness. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over local lockdowns and 10pm curfew during PMQs



Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister to publish the evidence that showsthere is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew for pubs, bars andrestaurants, and to “review the rule” if he cannot do.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published on October 7, 2020