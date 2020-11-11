Global  
 

Hong Kong legislators resign en masse as Beijing tightens grip

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest [Video]

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest

Resignations were over the disqualification of four opposition politicians after China's legislature passed a patriotism resolution - allowing the removal of legislators who challenge Beijing's rule.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:20Published
Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse [Video]

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse

Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published
Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’ [Video]

Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’

Move comes after China parliament passes motion allowing Hong Kong executive to expel legislators without court review.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:51Published

Hong Kong disqualifies 4 lawmakers for threatening national security

 Hong Kong has disqualified four opposition lawmakers after the Chinese parliament adopted a resolution authorizing the city to expel legislators deemed dangerous..
WorldNews

Hong Kong ousts 4 pro-democracy lawmakers as China cements control

 The decreasingly autonomous city's leaders quickly seized upon new powers granted by Beijing to sack lawmakers deemed a security threat.
CBS News

China to clamp down on internet monopolies

 The regulations suggest increasing unease in Beijing with the growing influence of digital platforms
BBC News