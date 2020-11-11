Hong Kong legislators resign en masse as Beijing tightens grip

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protestResignations were over the disqualification of four opposition politicians after China's legislature passed a patriotism resolution - allowing the removal of legislators who challenge Beijing's rule.
Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masseHong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent. Lauren Anthony reports.
Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’Move comes after China parliament passes motion allowing Hong Kong executive to expel legislators without court review.