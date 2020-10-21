'A Christmas Carol': Behind The Scenes
A Christmas Carol: Behind The Scenes - A Christmas Carol follows a Victorian family as they prepare a toy-theatre for their annual performance of A Christmas Carol.
Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Presenting 'A Christmas Carol' Radio PlayPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have information on the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center's radio play, "A Christmas Carol!"
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ANDY SERKISA CHRISTMAS CAROL FEATURETTE (2020) ANDY SERKIS
A brand new retelling of the classic family tale
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Movie (2020) - Carey Mulligan, Martin Freeman, Andy SerkisA CHRISTMAS CAROL Movie Trailer HD (2020) - a hybrid re-telling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol - Plot synopsis: A radical animated retelling of the holiday classic that starts with a Victorian..