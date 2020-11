New app allows kids to virtually 'meet' Santa Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published New app allows kids to virtually 'meet' Santa Ministry of Fun has created Santa HQ, an application that offers kids an online experience every day in the build-up to Christmas and the chance to 'meet' Father Christmas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend