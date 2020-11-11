Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID updates: CDC releases new guidance on mask wearing

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:40s - Published
COVID updates: CDC releases new guidance on mask wearing

COVID updates: CDC releases new guidance on mask wearing

The CDC previously encouraged mask wearing to help prevent people from spreading COVID-19 to others.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates: CDC offers new mask guidance; Maryland in 'danger zone' amid COVID surge; US nears 240K deaths; Disney furloughs?

Texas sets new daily record, nears 1M cases. Maryland tightens restrictions. CDC now says masks...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

CDC updates guidance, says masks can also protect wearers from getting COVID-19 [Video]

CDC updates guidance, says masks can also protect wearers from getting COVID-19

At the beginning of the pandemic, public health experts said that wearing a mask was more to protect others than yourself. However, the CDC is now saying that masks also can help protect you from..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:14Published
CDC Issues New Thanksgiving Guidelines [Video]

CDC Issues New Thanksgiving Guidelines

With Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away, the CDC has issued new guidance for the holiday. KDKA's Lindsay Ward breaks down those guidelines.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:31Published
CDC says masks can protect against the coronavirus [Video]

CDC says masks can protect against the coronavirus

The CDC has came out with new guidance. The CDC now says masks can protect others and yourself against the coronavirus up to 70%.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:26Published