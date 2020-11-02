Video Credit: WTAT - Published 3 minutes ago

>>> could voters in south carolina vote early during the next election?

Governor mcmaster says there's no need for it.

>> i think the system that we have in place is a good one and i see no reason to change it.

We changed it for the pandemic but other than that we are in good shape.

>> leah: fr the primary and general election lawmakers amended the law to allow any voter to request an absentee ballot without an excuse.

We talked to lawmakers last week who said they would anybody favor of a permanent change.

>> jon: seat on moncks corner will stay open for another two weeks.

Told you about the special yesterday and five candidates that ran for office.

Neither reached 50% plus one and runoff election going to take place on tuesday, november 24th.

>> leah: here is update to tell you about the breaking news we brought to you yesterday morning.

Police tell us that a shot was fired and person was arrested after armed robbery at victory's bar and grill on shim creek.

This is exclusive video from overnight and happened admit night and no one was hurt.

Emanuel williams was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Williams is in jail right now.

No bond has been issued.

>> jon: another crime report murder suspect arrested again.

North charleston police charging dominick artshield with attempted murder.

35-year-old arrested monday night in connection to nov shooting,.

Man was shot while walking to his or her home and out of jail on bond for and august 2019 murder arrest.

>> leah: covering the lowcountry right now more than 100 workers will be permanently laid off in georgetown county.

These layoffs are expected to come by december 28th.

Letter said those affected will continue to get pay and benefits through the last day.

It was shut down earlier this year as demand for products dropped.

>>> sewage pipe that has created problems since 2012 is responsible for the backups we have seen on rifle range road this week.

Rachel ellis reporting from the major mount pleasant intersection.

>> rachel: good morning.

Pvc repair didn't cause the problem but happened at older part of the pipe.

Mount pleasant water works says they set up a system to dump sewage water into nearby stormwater ponds.

They told the area has been disinfected and washed down.

>> the risk here is getting sick if you come into with the sewage stream.

>> rachel: urging people to stay away from the stormwater pond until it is safe and samples will continue to be taken in the meantime.

Mount pleasant water works let people know about the possibly contaminated water in the area.

Reporting in mount pleasant i'm rachel ellis and i will send it back to you.

>> leah: happening today the grand opening for shelter for homeless veterans here in charleston.

For the last six months local charity, low country veterans working to open a veterans shelter and today at 11:00 a.m.

They will have their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

So the new shelter james island at 1707 mccleod avenue.

?

>> jon: look at wando bridge right there between mount pleasant and daniel island.

It is a steep one.

Looks like it is pretty dry right there.

Other portions of the lowcountry kind of slick out there, so please use caution.

27 minutes right now west ashley to mount pleasant on 17.

That's your best bet.

Still over an hour commute from summerville to downtown on the i because of that overturned tractor-trailer at mile marker 199 earlier this morning.

23 minutes west ashley to mount pleasant on 526.

A man from newbury may be wanted in another state.

Coming up hear warning