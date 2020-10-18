Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released on interim bail

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was released on interim bail on November 11.

Supreme Court ordered the release of Arnab Goswami and other co-accused in an abetment to suicide case.

Goswami was asked to pay a bond of Rs 50,000.

Supreme Court directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that orders are followed immediately.

The order was given by a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud.

Arnab Goswami was arrested on November 04 from his residence in Mumbai.