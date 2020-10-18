Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released on interim bail

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released on interim bail

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released on interim bail

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was released on interim bail on November 11.

Supreme Court ordered the release of Arnab Goswami and other co-accused in an abetment to suicide case.

Goswami was asked to pay a bond of Rs 50,000.

Supreme Court directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that orders are followed immediately.

The order was given by a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud.

Arnab Goswami was arrested on November 04 from his residence in Mumbai.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arnab Goswami Arnab Goswami Indian journalist and television news anchor

Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case [Video]

Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case. He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, who were found dead in May 2018. A magistrate had sent Goswami and 2 others to judicial custody till November 18. The Supreme Court expressed concern over state governments targeting individuals over their ideology or opinion. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:17Published

Abetment to suicide case: Supreme Court grants Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami interim bail

 Arnab Goswami's lawyer Harish Salve argued in the court that Anvay Naik's decoration firm was not doing well and therefore was under debt which might have forced..
DNA

Republic TV Republic TV Indian TV news channel


Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States


Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai [Video]

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. The two were presumably dubbing for their fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir and Alia's first film together. Fans were happy to see Ranbir and Alia together. They also expressed excitement to watch Brahmastra. Earlier this month, the duo was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The film was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:15Published

Pakistan admits 11 terrorists who facilitated 26/11 Mumbai attack live on its soil

 The list prepared by the Federal Investigation Agency mentions 1210 high profile and most wanted terrorists in the country but makes no mention of Hafiz Saeed,..
DNA

Police commissioner The chief manager of a police entity

Commissioner of Police felicitates meritorious students of Delhi Police Public Schools [Video]

Commissioner of Police felicitates meritorious students of Delhi Police Public Schools

S.N Shrivastava, Commissioner Delhi Police, felicitated the meritorious students of Delhi Police Public Schools who secured exceptionally good marks in Class XII, NEET and JEE at Police headquarters. Teachers and students from all the three schools were also present virtually to witness the ceremony. 25 students were awarded merit certificates, cash rewards and trophies for their achievements. 11 among these 25 students are wards of Delhi Police personnel. LG award and Rajesh IPS award for the best student of the year was also presented to class XII students. Other than school toppers, stream toppers and achievers in NEET and JEE were also rewarded. On this occasion, the Commissioner of Police commended the Principal of the schools as well as the school faculty for putting sincere efforts with dedication, which resulted in getting excellent results. These schools are run as welfare measures for police personnel by the Police Foundation for Education, Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Cyberabad CP visits flood-affected areas of Hyderabad [Video]

Cyberabad CP visits flood-affected areas of Hyderabad

Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar visited flood-affected areas of Hyderabad on Oct 18. During his visit, he reviewed situation at Rajendra Nagar, Gagan Pahad Village Pond, Old Kurnool Road and Ali Nagar area. He requested residents to stay indoors in order to remain safe. After continuous heavy downpour, Hyderabad has submerged into rainwater.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

No decision on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's interim bail plea, Bombay HC to pass order soon

The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on an interim bail plea of Republic TV...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •HinduDNA


'Kitni awazein band karenge aap?' asks Kangana Ranaut after Mumbai Police arrests Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

​​Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday...
Zee News - Published

Republic TV distribution head held; Supreme Court to hear anchor's plea today

Republic TV distribution head held; Supreme Court to hear anchor's plea today Assistant Vice President and distribution head of Republic TV Ghanshyam Singh was arrested by the...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim bail | Cannot curtail personal liberty | Oneindia News [Video]

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim bail | Cannot curtail personal liberty | Oneindia News

The SC on Wednesday granetd bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer. The top court held a special session to hear the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
Covid vaccine big update: Pfizer says vaccine over 90% effective | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid vaccine big update: Pfizer says vaccine over 90% effective | Oneindia News

Pfizer, BioNTech say their vaccine is more than 90% effective in late stage human trials, raising hope for a vaccine against the Coronavirus; Delhi registers fresh spike and overtakes other cities with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates [Video]

Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates

The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. ‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published