'India has moved from tax terrorism to tax transparency': PM Modi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:37s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has moved from tax terrorism to tax transparency.

PM Modi made the statement underscoring tax reforms of the past six years.

"Tax terrorism was a common refrain during the past governments' rule.

The nation has left that behind and moved towards tax transparency.

This change has happened because we have propagated reform, perform and transform," he said.

"We are reforming rules and procedures and using technology.

We are also transforming the mindset of the tax administration," the prime minister added.

PM Modi was speaking at an Income Tax department-hosted event in Cuttack.

The event marked the inauguration of an office-cum-residential complex of I-T Appellate Tribunal.


