Anne-Marie Talks Little Mix, Ed Sheeran Advice & New Documentary

Anne-Marie chats to Melissa Nathoo about the therapeutic process of making her new YouTube documentary, why she got Little Mix involved and Ed Sheeran's advice on being a solo artist.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn