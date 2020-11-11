Legion displays Fallen Stars memorial for Veterans Day

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

The Fallen Stars traveling memorial will be on display at the New Hartford American Legion for the next four weeks.

Veteran's day, formerly known as armisticeday,a legal holiday to honor the end of world war one, which officially took place on november 11th in 1918.

The memorial is a wall of names and photos... that pays tribute to the soldiers from new york state who died while serving in iraq or afghanistan.

The memorial was founded -- locally -- by ray lenarcic.... but it travels all over the state.

Today, be sure you stop by and check out the flags for all heroes