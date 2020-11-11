Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Predicts Rise in Homeowners Insurance

Video Credit: KADN - Published 2 weeks ago

The 2020 hurricane season has left a burden on the state of louisiana ... especially for homeowners.her's why homeowners insurance is expected to rise.

I's been a tough year to live in a coastal state.

However ... when it comes to natural disatsters ... louisiana is not alone."w've had earthquakes in turkey and greece that have cost insurers a huge amount of money as well.

Wildfires in california that have cost a lot of money.

It has just been a very catostrophic year compared to years past."

This puts a burden on global reinsurance companies where the insurance companies we deal with get their insurance from."i anticipate what had been a soft reinsurance market becoming much more expensive."

I's a sign that more money will be coming from homeowners pockets."that cost of reinsurance gets passed on by these companies in their rate filings to their policy holders in each state that is so affected."comissioner donelon predicts homeowners insurance in some areas will increase 5 to 10 percentthis means if yo're in the market for homeowners insurance ... you need to learn how to be a savy shopper."a lot of times people will think 'm just gonna go with one of the big brands and 'm sure that will be the best deal.

Not always true.

This is a time when i's definitely worth shopping your options"merrie chris leger of remax of acadiana says doing this will pay off one way or another.

"give your local brokers a chance, because ther's a very good likelyhood they can find you a better deal - and worst case, yo'll at least walk away with a better understanding of how the whole insurance game is played."when living in hurricane country ... every penny counts.in lafayette carter simoneaux news15 commissioner donelon adds that there are discounts if your home meets certain building codes.

Codes that were created during the blanco administration.