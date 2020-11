'Fireballs' will be visible with the Northern Taurid Meteor Shower Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published 5 days ago 'Fireballs' will be visible with the Northern Taurid Meteor Shower The Northern Taurid meteor shower will hit its peak tonight. This one is special because it will actually consist of fireballs, which scientists say are still meteors, but shine brighter than the planet Venus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend