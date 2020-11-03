Indian Premier League cricket: The new normal

As the world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament being held in a pandemic year draws to a close, a lot has changed in the way the game is played, viewed and celebrated.

The tournament, known for its carnival Bollywood atmosphere, has been a quiet affair without raucous fans filling the stadiums. But there has been plenty for the viewers to look forward to - in fact, the sporting league has recorded over 25% more viewership than the previous season, with more women tuning in than ever before.

So, how is this shaping the new normal in cricket?

Are virtual watch parties and online fantasy cricket here to stay?

And how are big brands and startups responding to the needs of the digital audiences?

In this edition of WorklifeIndia, we discuss the larger viewership trends and how fans are adjusting to the new normal in their favourite sport.

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Jake Lush McCrum, COO, Rajasthan Royals; Ridhima Pathak, sports presenter; Shradha Agarwal, COO and strategy head, Grapes Digital