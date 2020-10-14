Veterans Day deals locally

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 minute ago

Several deal are offered locally for military members and veterans on Wednesday, Nov.

Veterans' day deals for all you active, or retired, service members out there.

At holland farms bakery & deli.... current and past service men and women can get a free coffee and donut.

That's from 5:30 this morning through 7 tonight.

At dunkin.... enjoy a free donut all-day long, no purchase necessary.

At denny's.... enjoy a free build your own grand slam breakfast from now til noon.

At i-hop..... get free red, white, & blue pancakes from 7am to 7pm.

Then at friendly's..... get a free all- american meal for lunch or dinner.

From 4 til 8 tonight.... your first beer at seven hamlets brewing company, in westmoreland, is on the house.

Several local options for all our service men and women.

Little caesars is offering all united states armed forces veterans and active duty military a free hot- n-ready lunch combo at participating stores nationwide.

Vets can receive their free lunch combo from 11am to 2pm.

It includes four slices of detroit- style deep dish pizza..

And a drink.

