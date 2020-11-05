Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has described Brexit negotiations as an "ongoing process" when asked how the talks were faring.

He is currently in London to "reouble efforts" in reaching a post-Brexit rade agreement between the UK and EU.

Report by Alibhaiz.

