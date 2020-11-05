Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process

Mastercard shone a light on digital and financial exclusion by lighting uptower blocks in London and Bristol. The buildings were lit up for 19 minutes40 seconds, to represent the 19.4 million Britons who are not prepared for thecurrent economic downturn and are left feeling in the dark, due to digital andfinancial exclusion stemmed from Covid-19.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a meeting with his UK counterpart Lord Frost and Michael Gove for continuing talks on Brexit. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has departed trade talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is once again in London for future trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour's Claudia Webbe arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged with harassing a woman.
The MP for Leicester East has insisted she is innocent after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said she was accused of carrying out the offence between September 2018 and April 26 this year. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of "spraying money" at PR firms throughout the Covid pandemic instead of supporting the public,
While the health crisis had been "unquestionably hard" on the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he had done everything he could to help citizens. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour's Angela Eagle has asked Boris Johnson if he had any advice for his "erstwhile best friend" Donald Trump who has continued to accept defeat in the recent presidential election.
While admitting he has a "good relationship" with Mr Trump, the prime minister said he was delighted at the election of the Joe Biden administration. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn