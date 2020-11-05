Global  
 

Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process

Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process

Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has described Brexit negotiations as an "ongoing process" when asked how the talks were faring.

He is currently in London to "reouble efforts" in reaching a post-Brexit rade agreement between the UK and EU.

Monument to icon Mary Wollstonecraft criticised for nudity [Video]

Monument to icon Mary Wollstonecraft criticised for nudity

Statue in honour of feminist Mary Wollstonecraft unveiled in London on Tuesday caused mixed reactions from the public as it depicts a naked woman.View on euronews

London and Bristol buildings lit up for those left 'in the dark' by pandemic [Video]

London and Bristol buildings lit up for those left 'in the dark' by pandemic

Mastercard shone a light on digital and financial exclusion by lighting uptower blocks in London and Bristol. The buildings were lit up for 19 minutes40 seconds, to represent the 19.4 million Britons who are not prepared for thecurrent economic downturn and are left feeling in the dark, due to digital andfinancial exclusion stemmed from Covid-19.

Santa goes digital to keep Christmas cheer during the pandemic [Video]

Santa goes digital to keep Christmas cheer during the pandemic

Members of the Ministry of Fun's Santa School in London join the launch of theSanta HQ app.

Behind Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News [Video]

Behind Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News

The London crew of Warner Bros.’ untitled third 'Fantastic Beasts' film were notified by the studio of a move that came as a surprise: Johnny Depp had been pulled from the shooting schedule.

Michel Barnier arrives at continuing Brexit negotiations [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at continuing Brexit negotiations

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a meeting with his UK counterpart Lord Frost and Michael Gove for continuing talks on Brexit. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit briefing: 50 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 50 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has departed trade talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is once again in London for future trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coronavirus: EU buys 300m doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

 It comes after early data showed it protects more than 90% of people from developing Covid symptoms.
Amazon Is Hit With Antitrust Charges by the European Union [Video]

Amazon Is Hit With Antitrust Charges by the European Union

On Tuesday, Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's top antitrust official.

Claudia Webbe arrives as court on harassment charge [Video]

Claudia Webbe arrives as court on harassment charge

Labour's Claudia Webbe arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged with harassing a woman. The MP for Leicester East has insisted she is innocent after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said she was accused of carrying out the offence between September 2018 and April 26 this year. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms [Video]

Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of "spraying money" at PR firms throughout the Covid pandemic instead of supporting the public, While the health crisis had been "unquestionably hard" on the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he had done everything he could to help citizens. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Dorset Police 'sorry' for 'racial profiling' Facebook ad

 An anti-racism group says the image of a young black man in a drug dealing post "gave an unjustifiable message".
Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump [Video]

Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump

Labour's Angela Eagle has asked Boris Johnson if he had any advice for his "erstwhile best friend" Donald Trump who has continued to accept defeat in the recent presidential election. While admitting he has a "good relationship" with Mr Trump, the prime minister said he was delighted at the election of the Joe Biden administration. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit briefing: 53 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 53 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit briefing: 54 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 54 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit briefing: 56 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 56 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

