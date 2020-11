BPD looking for missing at-risk teen

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:31s - Published 3 days ago

BPD is looking for a missing at-risk teen last seen Monday.

TO A MISSING TEENAGER.BPD IS STILL ASKING FOR YOURHELP IN LOCATING 14 YEAR OLDSAVANNAH CRAWFORD WHO WAS LASTSEEN MONDAY AT 3:30P.M.

AT VILLA HERMOSA DRIVE NEARHARRIS ROAD AND BUENAVISTA ROAD.CRAWFORD IS CONSIDERED AT RISKDUE TO A MEDICAL CONDITION.POLICE SAY SHE IS ABOUT FIVEFEET, FIVE INCHES TALL.SHE HAS MAROON HAIR, BROWN EYES,AND WAS LAST SEENWEARING A BLACK HOODEDSWEATSHIRT.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKEDTO CALL BPD AT 327-71-11.