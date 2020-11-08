Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Royal family marks Remembrance Day

Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 01:39s - Published
The Royal family marks Remembrance Day

The Royal family marks Remembrance Day

This is how the Queen and senior members of the royal family have marked this year's Remembrance Week. 


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Prince William & Kate Middleton Join Queen Elizabeth for Remembrance Day Ceremony

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) join Queen Elizabeth for...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Related videos from verified sources

Kate marks Remembrance week by speaking to military families [Video]

Kate marks Remembrance week by speaking to military families

The Duchess of Cambridge has sympathised with military families who have lostloved ones, telling them they should be “proud” of their achievements and “thesacrifice and the bravery that they’ve..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Prince Harry Is "Deeply Saddened" by a Decision Made by the Royal Family [Video]

Prince Harry Is "Deeply Saddened" by a Decision Made by the Royal Family

While the family paid respect on Remembrance Day in England, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid flowers in Los Angeles.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:55Published
Kate Middleton Gave the Classic Winter Coat a Cool Upgrade [Video]

Kate Middleton Gave the Classic Winter Coat a Cool Upgrade

She made an appearance at the Remembrance Day service in bespoke Alexander McQueen.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:42Published