Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What New COVID Restrictions Mean For Families

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:02s - Published
What New COVID Restrictions Mean For Families

What New COVID Restrictions Mean For Families

Dr. Gigi Chawla, chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota, explains (4:02).

WCCO Mid-Morning - November 11, 2020


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New restrictions on bars/restaurants take effect at 5 p.m. [Video]

New restrictions on bars/restaurants take effect at 5 p.m.

New restrictions on bars/restaurants take effect at 5 p.m.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:19Published
Iowa playoffs not impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Iowa playoffs not impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions

Precautions will be taken but attendance won't be limited.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Minnesotans React To New COVID Restrictions [Video]

Minnesotans React To New COVID Restrictions

Minnesotans will soon have to adjust to new restrictions in the fight against COVID-19, reports Jeff Wagner (3:14).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:14Published