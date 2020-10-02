Millie Bobby Brown mourning grandmother
Millie Bobby Brown is mourning her beloved grandmother who passed away following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Amy Winehouse in a biopicEven though she was just seven years old when Winehouse passed away in 2011 at the age of 27, Brown wants to portray the late singer on the big screen.
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on 'evil' Alzheimer's in emotional tribute to late grandmother'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown has called Alzheimer's disease "evil" in an emotional and heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother.
Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge Take a Friendship TestEnola Holmes co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e sharing their first impressions of each other, exchanging compliments, or guessing each..
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Her First Role Model, Celebrity Crush & MoreMillie Bobby Brown shares all of her "firsts" with Teen Vogue! Between Justin Bieber and Zac Efron, who was her first ultimate celebrity crush? Does she still remember the lyrics to Kesha's TiK ToK,..