India's COVID-19 response approach was pre-emptive, graded: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took part in the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Health.
The meeting took place via video conferencing in the national capital on November 11.
Addressing at the meeting, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "India's COVID-19 response approach was pre-emptive, proactive and graded.
India has curated its response keeping in mind the large population size." As per the information of Health Ministry, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today interacted with Chief Ministers, State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries/Additional Chief Secretaries of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura Meghalaya and Goa.
He advised the states to focus on higher testing especially in districts with higher positivity; mandatory testing of symptomatic negatives by RAT; focus on high-risk groups and vulnerable populations for SARI/ILI surveillance.
Dr Harsh Vardhan noted that although active cases have come down in Maharashtra, it continues to have a large active caseload, with a high fatality rate (2.6%) which increases to 3.5% in and around Mumbai.
Active cases are on the rise in the recent days in Manipur
