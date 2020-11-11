What you need to know: Nov. 11

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Butte county public healthy reps...are urging people to take action.

Health reps say butte county could move back into the red tier by next week if transmission rates do not slow.

That would mean businesses and restaurants would have to close indoor operations just as northern california braces for cold weather.### there is also help available regarding food - you may be eligible for more assistance.

Disaster cal- fresh food benefits are available for those impacted by the slater, glass, or zogg fires.

You need to apply between november 16 and 20 th.

Call your county number or applying online to the contact points on your screen.

### shasta county is also seeing an increase in 'community transmission'.

The agency says it is expecting to see a surge in cases.

Public health says the county's case rate jumped to 20-point-2 percent - almost double from last week's 10-point-4 percent.

Public health is urging people to avoid large gatherings.

And to limit time spent to people within your household.

The president will mark this veterans day at arlington national cemetery holding with tradition, the president and first lady will lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

The vice president performed that honor last veterans day.

Today's ceremony happens at 11 a-m eastern.

## a week after the election..

President elect joe biden says he is confident republicans will embrace him as the winner.

Even so... high ranking republicans remaining silent the trump campaign...launch ing legal challenges.

The administration- still blocking the transition..

As president- elect biden prepares his cabinet.### you're never more