Beyonce and Peleton team up to bring themed workouts Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published 1 minute ago Beyonce and Peleton team up to bring themed workouts Queen bey is helping you work out. Beyonce is teaming up with Peloton to create a series of themed workouts from cycling, yoga, running, and even meditation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like