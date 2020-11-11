Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM hails ‘refreshing’ chat with Biden and labels Trump ‘the previous president’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
PM hails ‘refreshing’ chat with Biden and labels Trump ‘the previous president’

PM hails ‘refreshing’ chat with Biden and labels Trump ‘the previous president’

Boris Johnson has welcomed a “refreshing” conversation with US president-electJoe Biden, as the Prime Minister labelled Donald Trump the “previouspresident” while the Republican continues to contest the election.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Analysis: Trump will 'fight all the way' in bid to retain power [Video]

Analysis: Trump will 'fight all the way' in bid to retain power

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:12Published

President Obama, part two

 Steve Kroft's interview with President Obama turns to domestic politics including Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton's emails and Joe Biden's possible run for..
CBS News

Watch Live: Trump makes first formal appearance since election loss

 The president has not held an official appearance since last Thursday.
CBS News

Palestinians hope for "destructive policies of Trump to totally stop"

 "We all follow the news in America," one young Jordanian woman says after casting a ballot in her own country's election. She's "so happy that Biden won," and..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Georgia Republicans turn on each other over handling of 2020 election

 Georgia incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue called the handling of the state's 2020 election an "embarrassment" and demanded Secretary..
CBS News

As Trump makes baseless fraud allegations, Republicans back his refusal to concede

 President Trump is expected to visit Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, participating in his first public event in nearly a week amid his refusal to..
CBS News
Trump Forms PAC in Effort To Hold on To GOP [Video]

Trump Forms PAC in Effort To Hold on To GOP

The political action committee (PAC) was formed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

UK's Johnson "delighted" to find common causes with Biden [Video]

UK's Johnson "delighted" to find common causes with Biden

Britain's Boris Johnson left mentioning U.S. President-elect Joe Biden until the very end of his weekly Prime Minister's Questions session on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published
PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic [Video]

PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of being too slow in theirextension of the furlough scheme and introducing a circuit breaker lockdown.However, Boris Johnson has said they have done 'everything they can' to helpBritish people throughout the crisis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms [Video]

Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of "spraying money" at PR firms throughout the Covid pandemic instead of supporting the public, While the health crisis had been "unquestionably hard" on the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he had done everything he could to help citizens. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published
Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump [Video]

Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump

Labour's Angela Eagle has asked Boris Johnson if he had any advice for his "erstwhile best friend" Donald Trump who has continued to accept defeat in the recent presidential election. While admitting he has a "good relationship" with Mr Trump, the prime minister said he was delighted at the election of the Joe Biden administration. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

PM brands Trump 'the previous president' after 'refreshing' chat with Biden

PM brands Trump 'the previous president' after 'refreshing' chat with Biden Boris Johnson has branded Donald Trump the "previous president" and hailed his "refreshing"...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Team Pushes Forward With Transition Despite Trump Resistence [Video]

Biden Team Pushes Forward With Transition Despite Trump Resistence

Natalie Brand reports on Trump Administration continuing legal battle to overturn election results (11-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published
AXIOS on HBO - Valerie Biden Owens on Joe Biden Forgiving Donald Trump [Video]

AXIOS on HBO - Valerie Biden Owens on Joe Biden Forgiving Donald Trump

AXIOS on HBO - Valerie Biden Owens on Joe Biden Forgiving Trump Sister and advisor to President-elect Joe Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, considers the value of forgiving Donald Trump’s past behavior...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:51Published
'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden [Video]

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published