Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

These actors refuse to watch their own movies

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 01:55s - Published
These actors refuse to watch their own movies

These actors refuse to watch their own movies

Joaquin Phoenix says that he struggles to watch his own films. Can you guess what other actors have trouble watching themselves on screen?


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New movies to stream this November [Video]

New movies to stream this November

As cinemas in England are forced to close for the second time due to thesecond national lockdown, we run through the best movies to stream from thesafety of your own home this month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Top 20 Greatest Movie Versions of Real-Life Gangsters [Video]

Top 20 Greatest Movie Versions of Real-Life Gangsters

Hollywood loves gangsters. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most critically acclaimed performances of historic gangster figures.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 21:34Published