Blue Star Memorial Highway marker unveiled on Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie
A special tribute was held Wednesday morning in Port St. Lucie for the U.S. military in honor of Veterans Day.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend APPEARANCE FOR THE WREATH LAYINGCEREMONY.Hollani: LOCALLY, A SPECIALTRIBUTE TO THE MILITARY IN HONOROF VETERANS DAY.THE FLORIDA FEDERATION OFGARDENS CLUB UNVEILED A BLUESTAR HIGHWAY MARKER THISMORNING, THEY WERE USED TO MAKESERVICE FLAGS DURING WORLD WAR IAND YOU CAN FIND THEM ATNATIONAL CEMETERIES AND PARKS.IT CELEBRATES THE MEN AND WOMENWHO SERVE IN THE ARMED FORCES.





