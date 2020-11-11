Deutsche Bank Calls for "Privilege Tax"

On Tuesday Deutsche Bank said working from home should be taxed to help support people on low incomes who cannot do their jobs remotely People choosing to work from home despite their company providing a permanent desk should pay the tax.

According to Business Insider, that would be 5% of their salary.

The report argued that if companies do not offer permanent desks, they should pay instead, the report argued.

Deutsche said the tax could raise $49 billion per year in the US, $23.6 billion in Germany, and $9.3 billion in the UK.